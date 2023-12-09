Jenner out 6 weeks for Blue Jackets with fractured jaw

Forward took puck to face in win against Blues on Friday

Boone Jenner CBJ injury status

© Patrick Smith/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Boone Jenner is expected to be out six weeks for the Columbus Blue Jackets because of a fractured jaw.

The center, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday, exited at 12:09 of the second period and did not return after taking a puck to the face from teammate Ivan Provorov in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain, is second on the team in points (18) behind defenseman Zach Werenski (20), and first with 13 goals.

Columbus (9-15-5) hosts the Florida Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH, NHLN, SN).

