Fantilli may not play again this season for Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Adam Fantilli may not play for the Columbus Blue Jackets again this season, coach Pascal Vincent said Saturday.

The 19-year-old rookie forward sustained a calf laceration Jan. 28 and was initially expected to be out eight weeks.

“He's still working on the recovery,” Vincent said before the Blue Jackets hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSOH). “I was really hoping to see him back before the end of the season. We don't know yet. I still hope, but it's slower than expected.”

Fantilli was injured during the second period of Columbus' 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken when he was struck by the skate blade of Kraken forward Jared McCann. Fantilli hopped off the ice and down the tunnel while trying to avoid putting any pressure on his left leg.

The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Fantilli will miss his 25th straight game. He was tied for third in goals (12) and was fourth in points (27) among rookies in 49 games at the time of the injury.

Columbus (24-38-12) is last in the Eastern Conference and will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.