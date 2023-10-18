Latest News

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Reg Fleming played big role when Chicago won Cup in 1961

Fleming learned from Shero before scoring big goal in 1961 Cup Final
Mailbag: ESPN's 'Frozen Frenzy,' Bedard media attention

GM wants Canadiens players to 'chart their own path'

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

State Your Case: Playoff chances for Penguins, Red Wings 

Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McDavid goes to knee, spins, scores

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Colorado has won 14 straight away from home dating to last season

COL@SEA: Rantanen increases Avalanche's lead in 3rd

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- The Colorado Avalanche tied an NHL record when they defeated the Seattle Kraken 4-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Colorado has won 14 straight regular-season games on the road dating to last season, matching the Buffalo Sabres (April 3-Nov. 13, 2006) for the longest road winning streak (spanning seasons or otherwise) in League history.

Mikko Rantanen, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Logan O'Connor scored, and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves for the Avalanche (3-0-0).

Kailer Yamamoto scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for the Kraken (0-3-1), who were playing their home opener.

Yamamoto gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 15:09 of the first period, roofing a sharp-angle shot from below the left circle. It was his first goal with Seattle since signing a one-year contract on July 2.

Lehkonen tied it 1-1 at 3:50 of the second period when he got to a loose puck at the right hash marks and shot into an open net.

O’Connor gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 11:50, winning a foot race for the puck with Vince Dunn before beating Grubauer glove side on a breakaway for a short-handed goal.

Rantanen pushed it 3-1 at 13:45 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right circle, and Nichushkin scored an empty-net goal during a 4-on-4 at 16:46 for the 4-1 final.