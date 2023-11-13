Avalanche at Kraken

Latest News

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery

Vasilevskiy practices with Lightning for 1st time since surgery
Daniel Alfredsson inspiring Ottawa at NHL Global Series

Alfredsson giving Senators information, inspiration during NHL Global Series
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Reinhart Connor Nylander 3 stars of week 

Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week 
Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series

Senators have energetic 1st practice in Sweden for Global Series
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Seattle Kraken Shane Wright unlikely to play in 2024 WJC

Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
Women In Hockey Detroit Red Wings Britta Ottoboni

Women in Hockey: Britta Ottoboni
Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame

Dryden's greatness recalled with 3 goalies entering Hall of Fame
On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders

On Tap: Knoblauch to make Oilers coaching debut against Islanders
Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden

Wild understand importance of Global Series Sweden
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
San Jose Sharks Anaheim Ducks game recap November 12

Vatrano scores twice in Ducks win against Sharks
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Color of Hockey: Vegas Golden Knights bolster Hispanic outreach

Color of Hockey: Golden Knights bolster outreach to Spanish-speaking fans
Rookie Watch Brink and Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

Rookie Watch: Brink, Hughes among best in Metropolitan Division

Avalanche at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (8-5-0) at KRAKEN (5-7-3)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Joel Kiviranta, Sam Malinski, Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Ryan Winterton -- Shane Wright – Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev is expected to start his second straight game after being pulled from an 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. ... Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz is out the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. .. Daccord will start for the Kraken after Grubauer started the last two games. ... Tanev was activated off injured reserve and Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said there's a real good chance he plays. ... Eberle was a full participant in Seattle's optional morning skate but the forward is not expected to play.