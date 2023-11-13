Avalanche at Kraken

AVALANCHE (8-5-0) at KRAKEN (5-7-3)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard
Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Joel Kiviranta, Sam Malinski, Caleb Jones
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto
Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Ryan Winterton -- Shane Wright – Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Status report
Georgiev is expected to start his second straight game after being pulled from an 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. ... Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz is out the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. .. Daccord will start for the Kraken after Grubauer started the last two games. ... Tanev was activated off injured reserve and Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said there's a real good chance he plays. ... Eberle was a full participant in Seattle's optional morning skate but the forward is not expected to play.