Avalanche at Kraken

AVALANCHE (8-5-0) at KRAKEN (5-7-3)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, ALT, TVAS

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Riley Tufte -- Ryan Johansen -- Valeri Nichushkin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O'Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Tomas Tatar

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Samuel Girard

Jack Johnson -- Josh Manson

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Joel Kiviranta, Sam Malinski, Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Andrew Cogliano (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kailer Yamamoto

Jared McCann -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Ryan Winterton -- Shane Wright – Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Injured: Jordan Eberle (leg), Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev is expected to start his second straight game after being pulled from an 8-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday. ... Avalanche goalie Pavel Francouz is out the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury. .. Daccord will start for the Kraken after Grubauer started the last two games. ... Tanev was activated off injured reserve and Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said there's a real good chance he plays. ... Eberle was a full participant in Seattle's optional morning skate but the forward is not expected to play.