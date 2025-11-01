Video Review: COL @ SJS – 9:10 of the Second Period

Type of Review: Net Off – Awarded Goal

Result: Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video Review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the actions of San Jose forward Jeff Skinner caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. Therefore, the Referees awarded Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon a goal according to Rule 63.7: “In the event that the goal post is displaced, either deliberately or accidentally, by a defending player, prior to the puck crossing the goal line between the normal position of the goalposts, the Referee may award a goal. In order to award a goal in this situation, the goal post must have been displaced by the actions of a defending player, the attacking player must have an imminent scoring opportunity prior to the goal post being displaced, and it must be determined that the puck would have entered the net between the normal position of the goal posts.”

