Kurashev's 2nd goal of game lifts Sharks past Avalanche in OT

Kurashev took a pass from Alexander Wennberg, entered the left face-off circle and sent a wrist shot over the glove of Mackenzie Blackwood to win it.

Macklin Celebrini also scored to extend his point streak to a career-high seven games, and Yaroslav Askarov made 36 saves for the Sharks (4-6-2), who have won three of four.

Martin Necas and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche (7-1-5), who won 4-2 at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday and are 2-1-4 in their past seven games. Blackwood made 20 saves in his season debut.

Necas gave Colorado a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period. He took a spinning wrist shot from the left face-off dot, and the puck deflected off San Jose defenseman Timothy Liljegren's foot and past Askarov's left pad.

Celebrini tied it 1-1 at 18:21. Tyler Toffoli fed him from the right boards, and Celebrini scored from the top of the slot with a wrist shot to the blocker side.

The center has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during his point streak.

Kurashev gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 4:07 of the second period. Ty Dellandrea sent Kurashev in on a breakaway, and he scored with a wrist shot from the left hash marks to the far side.

MacKinnon then tied it 2-2 at 9:10. He was awarded the goal after a review by the NHL Situation Room confirmed that Sharks forward Jeff Skinner caused the net to be displaced from its moorings prior to the puck crossing the goal line. MacKinnon had taken a pass from Artturi Lehkonen down low on a 2-on-1 and deked around Askarov at the left post.

MacKinnon’s 10th goal of the season extended his point streak to six games (nine points; four goals, five assists).

Liljegren left the game late in the first period with an upper-body injury after taking a puck to the face while on the bench.