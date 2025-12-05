Coach’s Challenge: COL @ NYI – 5:56 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal New York

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the incidental contact on Colorado goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood occurred as New York players were making a play on a loose puck and, therefore, it did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge