Coach’s Challenge: COL @ NYI – 5:56 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal New York

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the incidental contact on Colorado goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood occurred as New York players were making a play on a loose puck and, therefore, it did not constitute goaltender interference. According to Rule 69.7, “In a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact with the goalkeeper will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Doughty to return for Kings against Blackhawks

2026 Winter Classic taking shape as ‘quite the Florida celebration’ in Miami

Nelson set for 1st game at Islanders since trade to Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bergeron, Kronwall headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings