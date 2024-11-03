Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Filip Forsberg and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators (4-6-1), who had lost two in a row but have won four of six (4-1-1). Juuse Saros made 28 saves.

“Any time you win you feel a lot better,” Stamkos said. “It’s a contagious feeling so hopefully we can build on that. You look at the stretch that we’ve put together, what’s it, five of six with a point? You have to get something positive out of the stretch that we’ve had, but I think we have more to give. It’s just a matter of staying consistent and making the right play and wanting to make some plays.”

Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 12 games for the Avalanche (5-7-0), who have lost three in a row. Justus Annunen made 20 saves.

“You felt like you [did] enough at times to win,” Makar said. “That’s just not the fate that we’re getting right now. I thought we played really well in that second period, just unfortunately gave up two tough ones. One on the [penalty kill], and then guys kind of got stuck out there on another one. I felt like those were really the only two chances we gave them in the second, and they capitalized.”