Kopitar sets Kings assist record in win against Avalanche

Kopitar got his 758th NHL assist on the go-ahead goal, scored by Quinton Byfield at 13:26 of the third period. He passed Marcel Dionne, who had 757 assists in 921 games. Kopitar did it in 1,313 games.

“Sometimes you look at that list and the names that are on there, and it makes it very surreal just to be able to be on the same page with those guys, and I guess now passing them,” Kopitar said. “This has been my home, obviously, for quite a while, and I’m pretty much speechless.”

Byfield scored twice and Trevor Moore had a goal for the Kings (14-4-3), who played for the first time since a 2-1 home loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. Cam Talbot made 20 saves.

“We kind of started off slow in the game, and each period we got better, so I liked that we just kept rolling,” Byfield said.