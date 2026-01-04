Avalanche at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (31-2-7) at PANTHERS (21-16-3)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Jeff Petry

Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. Miner, recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League, could make his third start of the season. … Florida may be without Jones after the defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Jones is considered day to day. … The Panthers called up Bjornfot, a defenseman, from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. ... Tkachuk, a forward, continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey but is not expected to return Sunday.

Latest News

State Your Case: Red Wings or Senators finishing higher in Atlantic Division

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Jets game

Beecher to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Flames game

NHL EDGE stats behind Raddysh’s breakout season for Lightning

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Minten scores 2nd goal in OT, lifts Bruins past Canucks

Kings recover, defeat Wild in shootout

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche face Panthers seeking 11th win in row

Blackhawks recover, edge Capitals in shootout

Schaefer, Islanders rally in OT after Matthews sets Maple Leafs career goals record

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche rally past Hurricanes for 10th straight win

Chabot scores twice, Senators hand Jets 9th straight loss

Bunting has 4 points, Predators score late to edge Flames

Sundin congratulates Matthews on breaking Maple Leafs goals record

Binnington gets 1st shutout of season, Blues defeat Canadiens

Matthews passes Sundin to become Maple Leafs' all-time leading goal-scorer