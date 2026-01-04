Avalanche at Panthers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (31-2-7) at PANTHERS (21-16-3)
5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Trent Miner
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe
Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Jeff Petry
Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. Miner, recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League, could make his third start of the season. … Florida may be without Jones after the defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Jones is considered day to day. … The Panthers called up Bjornfot, a defenseman, from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. ... Tkachuk, a forward, continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey but is not expected to return Sunday.