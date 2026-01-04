Avalanche at Panthers projected lineups

AVALANCHE (31-2-7) at PANTHERS (21-16-3)

5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT, SN

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Zakhar Bardakov -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Trent Miner

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Taylor Makar

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Joel Kiviranta (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Brad Marchand -- Sam Bennett -- Carter Verhaeghe

Mackie Samoskevich -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Jesper Boqvist -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Jeff Petry

Donovan Sebrango -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Friday. Miner, recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League, could make his third start of the season. … Florida may be without Jones after the defenseman left a 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers at the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic in Miami on Friday. Coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that Jones is considered day to day. … The Panthers called up Bjornfot, a defenseman, from Charlotte of the American Hockey League. ... Tkachuk, a forward, continues to practice in a yellow noncontact jersey but is not expected to return Sunday.