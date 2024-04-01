Avalanche at Blue Jackets

AVALANCHE (47-21-6) at BLUE JACKETS (24-38-12)
7 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise
Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Jean-Luc Foudy
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker
Justus Annunen
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Jake Bean
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Boone Jenner (illness), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body)
Status report
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Monday this is a scheduled start for Annunen. … Danforth (concussion) returns after missing 11 games since March 7. … Jenner, a center, will miss his second straight game. … Merzlikins made 30 saves in a 4-3 shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday but did not practice Sunday, prompting Greaves to be an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League.