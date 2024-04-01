Avalanche at Blue Jackets

AVALANCHE (47-21-6) at BLUE JACKETS (24-38-12)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Brandon Duhaime -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Artturi Lehkonen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Andrew Cogliano -- Yakov Trenin -- Jean-Luc Foudy

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Justus Annunen

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

James Malatesta -- Justin Danforth -- Carson Meyer

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Jake Bean

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Boone Jenner (illness), Elvis Merzlikins (lower body)

Status report

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Monday this is a scheduled start for Annunen. … Danforth (concussion) returns after missing 11 games since March 7. … Jenner, a center, will miss his second straight game. … Merzlikins made 30 saves in a 4-3 shootout against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday but did not practice Sunday, prompting Greaves to be an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League.