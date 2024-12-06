Svechnikov has 4 points, Hurricanes hold off Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, and Cale Makar had two assists for the Avalanche (14-13-0), who have lost three of their past four. Scott Wedgewood, who was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Saturday, made 30 saves in his first start with the team.

“We didn’t move the puck quick enough and we didn’t handle their pressure well enough,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Sometimes we were trying to make the most difficult pass. When you’re playing Carolina, it’s got to be the simplest form of your game there is.”

Artturi Lehkonen gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 9:13 of the first period. He took a stretch pass from Makar and scored low blocker side on a breakaway.

Eric Robinson tied it 1-1 at 16:05 when he redirected Brent Burns' slap shot from the right boards.

Seth Jarvis put Carolina in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 4:09 of the second period. He scored inside the far post from the top of the right circle after receiving a pass from Aho, who was in the bottom of the left circle.

Jack Roslovic pushed it to 3-1 at 6:41 with a one-timer from the right circle off a short pass from Svechnikov.

“On the third one, a guy alone on the one-timer," Wedgewood said. "I thought it was going to come off a little hotter and it kind of handcuffed me, but it’s one of those ones you’ve got to make a save for your team.”