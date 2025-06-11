Makar of Avalanche wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman

NEW YORK -- Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche is the 2024-25 recipient of the **James Norris Memorial Trophy**, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Makar was golfing when he was surprised by friends and family, including his wife and parents, with the trophy.

Makar, a Norris Trophy finalist for the fifth time in his first six NHL seasons, has captured the award for the second time (2021-22). He becomes just the second active defenseman with multiple Norris Trophy wins, joining Erik Karlsson (three).

Makar was the top choice on 176 of the 191 ballots and was a unanimous top-three selection for 1,861 voting points. Second-place Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets was named on all 191 ballots, including 13 first-place votes, for 1,266 points. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner, finished third in voting with 918 points.

Makar opened the season with a 13-game point streak, the second-longest by a defenseman to launch a campaign behind Bobby Orr’s run of 15 games in 1973-74, and went on to lead NHL blueliners in goals (30), assists (62) and points (92). He became the first defenseman to reach the 30-goal mark since Mike Green in 2008-09, with the 30 goals and 92 points setting franchise marks for a defenseman. The Calgary native is the fifth defenseman all-time to post back-to-back 90-point seasons and the first since Paul Coffey (three, 1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (two, 1989-90 to 1990-91).

The best players and coaches from the 2024-25 season will be celebrated in the 2025 NHL Awards, a one-hour special that will premiere on Thursday, June 12, at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the U.S. and Sportsnet in Canada, before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The show will highlight all NHL Award winners this season, including Makar and others revealed in a series of special surprise video announcements across all League platforms leading up to the June 12 program.

2024-25 Norris Trophy Voting

Pts (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Cale Makar, COL 1861 (176-13-2-0-0)

2. Zach Werenski, CBJ 1266 (13-132-38-7-1)

3. Quinn Hughes, VAN 918 (2-39-110-21-12)

4. Josh Morrissey, WPG 280 (0-5-18-41-32)

5. Victor Hedman, TBL 265 (0-1-11-55-38)

6. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 120 (0-0-4-26-22)

7. Thomas Harley, DAL 60 (0-1-1-7-27)

8. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 60 (0-0-2-13-11)

9. Lane Hutson, MTL 42 (0-0-1-5-22)

10. Jake Sanderson, OTT 33 (0-0-0-9-6)

11. Evan Bouchard, EDM 29 (0-0-2-4-7)

12. Adam Fox, NYR 9 (0-0-1-0-4)

(10-7-5-3-1 points allocation)