Avalanche at Bruins

AVALANCHE (29-13-3) at BRUINS (26-8-9)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SNP, SN360

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Ivan Prosvetov

Injured: Bowen Byram (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Trent Frederic -- Oskar Steen

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- John Beecher

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev will make his 14th start in 16 games after Annunen made 36 saves in a 7-4 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Byram participated in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a red non-contact jersey; the defenseman, who has missed six games, is expected to return against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday following the conclusion of their road trip, coach Jared Bednar said. ...

Ullmark will dress as Swayman's backup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Poitras, a center, and Carlo each will be a game-time decision, coach Jim Montgomery said; each participated in practice Wednesday, when Carlo skated during line rushes and Poitras did not. Carlo (upper body) has missed four games and Poitras has missed three.