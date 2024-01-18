Avalanche at Bruins

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

AVALANCHE (29-13-3) at BRUINS (26-8-9)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SNP, SN360

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Ivan Prosvetov

Injured: Bowen Byram (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Trent Frederic -- Oskar Steen

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- John Beecher

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Mason Lohrei

Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body)

Status report

Georgiev will make his 14th start in 16 games after Annunen made 36 saves in a 7-4 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Byram participated in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a red non-contact jersey; the defenseman, who has missed six games, is expected to return against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday following the conclusion of their road trip, coach Jared Bednar said. ... 
Ullmark will dress as Swayman's backup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Poitras, a center, and Carlo each will be a game-time decision, coach Jim Montgomery said; each participated in practice Wednesday, when Carlo skated during line rushes and Poitras did not. Carlo (upper body) has missed four games and Poitras has missed three.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes January 18

NHL Buzz: Ullmark returns to back up for Bruins against Avalanche
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for January 18, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 18
AHL notebook: NHL prospects in All-Star Classic spotlight

AHL notebook: NHL prospects in All-Star Classic spotlight
Tyler Ennis retires from NHL

Ennis retires after 13 seasons in NHL
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 18

NHL On Tap: Avalanche visit Bruins in potential Cup preview
NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced

NHL All-Star Skills entertainment announced
Vezina trophy Tracker Hellebuyck Demko favorites at halfway point

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck leader for Vezina as top goalie
Nikita Kucherov playing at MVP level for Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov again playing at MVP level for Lightning
Super 16 NHL power rankings January 18

Super 16: Jets remain No. 1; Red Wings, Penguins enter power rankings 
Montreal Canadiens New Jersey Devils game recap January 17

Caufield has 2 points, Canadiens recover for win against Devils
Detroit Red Wings Florida Panthers game recap January 17

Red Wings edge Panthers in OT, extend point streak to 7
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 17

NHL Buzz: Meier back for Devils after missing 6 games with mid-body injury
Steven Stamkos won't be traded, Julien BriseBois says

Stamkos won't be traded from Lightning prior to Deadline, GM says
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Pat McAfee challenges Marc-Andre Fleury to score goal

McAfee challenges Fleury on show to score goal with big reward
San Jose Sharks to retire Joe Thornton number 19 next season

Thornton to have No. 19 retired by Sharks next season