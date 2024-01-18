Avalanche at Bruins

AVALANCHE (29-13-3) at BRUINS (26-8-9)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, ALT, SNP, SN360
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Jason Polin
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Ivan Prosvetov
Injured: Bowen Byram (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Trent Frederic -- Oskar Steen
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- John Beecher
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist, Mason Lohrei
Injured: Matthew Poitras (upper body)
Status report
Georgiev will make his 14th start in 16 games after Annunen made 36 saves in a 7-4 win at the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. ... Byram participated in the Avalanche morning skate Thursday in a red non-contact jersey; the defenseman, who has missed six games, is expected to return against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday following the conclusion of their road trip, coach Jared Bednar said. ...
Ullmark will dress as Swayman's backup after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Poitras, a center, and Carlo each will be a game-time decision, coach Jim Montgomery said; each participated in practice Wednesday, when Carlo skated during line rushes and Poitras did not. Carlo (upper body) has missed four games and Poitras has missed three.