Avalanche at Coyotes 

AVALANCHE (21-11-2) at COYOTES (17-14-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O’Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard, Caleb Jones
Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien
Sean Durzi -- Matt Dumba
Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), J.J. Moser (lower body)
Status report
The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate. … Moser, a defenseman, won’t play. He was injured during the second period of Arizona's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. … Vejmelka will start. He has won his last two starts following a six-game losing streak.