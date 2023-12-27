Avalanche at Coyotes 

AVALANCHE (21-11-2) at COYOTES (17-14-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O’Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Bowen Byram -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard, Caleb Jones

Injured: Arturri Lehkonen (upper body)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Matt Dumba

Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), J.J. Moser (lower body)

Status report

The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate. … Moser, a defenseman, won’t play. He was injured during the second period of Arizona's 4-1 loss to Colorado on Saturday. … Vejmelka will start. He has won his last two starts following a six-game losing streak.