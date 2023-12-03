Ducks end 8-game losing streak, defeat Avalanche in shootout

Carlsson, Killorn each gets 2 points for Anaheim; Byram scores twice for Colorado

Recap: Avalanche at Ducks 12.2.23

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ANAHEIM -- The Anaheim Ducks ended an eight-game losing streak with a 4-3 shootout victory against the Colorado Avalanche at Honda Center on Saturday.

Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn each had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 34 saves for the Ducks (10-14-0), who trailed 3-1 after the first period.

Gibson played his 448th game for Anaheim, passing Jean-Sebastien Giguere for most by a goalie in franchise history.

Bowen Byram scored two goals, and Ivan Prosvetov made 34 saves for the Avalanche (15-6-2), who have lost consecutive games.

Byram finished off a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from the slot to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game.

Byram scored again on a 2-on-1 rush for a 2-0 lead at 8:59 of the first.

The Ducks cut it to 2-1 at 14:05 on the power play when Ryan Strome centered a pass through the top of the crease to Adam Henrique, who redirected the puck into the net.

Devon Toews scored with a wrist shot from the right circle to make it 3-1 with 43 seconds left in the first.

Carlsson scored from the slot off a backhand feed from Killorn to cut the lead to 3-2 at 2:58 of the second period.

Killorn scored his 200th NHL goal with a wrist shot from the right circle with two seconds left on a power play to tie it 3-3 at 10:22 of the second period.

