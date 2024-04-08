Color of Hockey: Niccum set to lead U.S. deaf women’s team

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Kailey Niccum, a forward for the University of Wisconsin—River Falls, the undefeated 2024 NCAA Division III women’s hockey champions, and the USA Deaf National Women’s Hockey team that will compete in the Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey Series April 11-14 in Amherst, New York.
Kailey Niccum and the University of Wisconsin—River Falls would love to keep her winning streak intact when she plays for the United States in the Jeff Sauer International Deaf Hockey Series April 11-14 in Amherst, New York.
Niccum is a 20-year-old sophomore forward for the University of Wisconsin--River Falls, which capped a 31-0 season with a 4-1 win against Elmira University for the 2024 NCAA Division III women’s national championship on March 17.
The Falcons commemorated the 25th anniversary of women’s hockey at UWRF by setting a record for most single season wins by a Division III women’s team and by becoming the second undefeated team in Division III women’s hockey history, joining the 2022 Middlebury College squad (27-0).
“It was, honestly, unreal,” Niccum said. “It wasn’t our goal when we set out; it kind of just happened.”