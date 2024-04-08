Color of Hockey: Niccum set to lead U.S. deaf women’s team

Niccum had six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 games as a fourth-line forward. She has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 47 NCAA games.

“Her confidence level just went through the roof at the end of the year this year,” UWRF coach Joe Cranston said. “I would put that fourth line out there and they would just dominate. They'd get two, three shifts a period and she would just fly and win and battles, make things happen.”

Niccum said she’s looking forward to bringing that winning spirit to the USA Deaf National Women’s Hockey Team, which will play a three-game set against Canada as part of the Sauer international deaf hockey series.

The U.S. men’s national deaf hockey team will face Canada, Czechia and Finland in the event, which is named after the late Jeff Sauer, a 2014 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who coached men’s hockey at Colorado College and the University of Wisconsin between 1971 and 2002, and led several U.S. men’s national teams, U.S. sled hockey teams.

He served as president of the American Hearing-Impaired Hockey Association, which is hosting the series with the Stan Mikita Hockey School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Niccum said that while it would be great if the U.S. women go undefeated against Canada in the Sauer series, the games are about more than wins and losses.

“I think it will also be exciting to put deaf women’s hockey on the map again, and hopefully we can get more countries involved in it next time,” she said. “I just think it would be exciting for little girls who are deaf and want to play hockey to see that they can go somewhere with this and there are more people like me showing them what we can do.”