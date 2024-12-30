Perfetti, Jets focused on growing 1 game at a time

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets are motivated to not have a repeat of last season, when a strong regular season was followed up by a quick exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And one player in particular who has been embodying that growth mindset is the Jets’ youngest forward, Cole Perfetti.

The 22-year-old has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 37 games this season while averaging an NHL career-high 14:59 of ice time for the Jets, who are first in the NHL with a 26-10-1 record.

“I feel really good about my game,” Perfetti said. “I’m slowly getting a little more ice, a little more trust within the coaching staff and playing in more situations, so that only grows your confidence as well. It's been a great start to the year so far and I think it's only going to get better.”

Perfetti, who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, saw similar production last season, his third in the NHL, when he set career highs in goals (19) and points (38) in 71 games.

Despite that, Perfetti found himself a healthy scratch for a number of games down the stretch for the Jets, who finished the regular season with the fourth-best record in the NHL (52-24-6). He then played in only one playoff game against the Colorado Avalanche, who eliminated Winnipeg in five games in the Western Conference First Round.

“You're not playing your best, you’re not setting your linemates up for success, you’re not doing all that kind of stuff that's going to help,” Perfetti said. “Last year I still found myself deferring to the older guys and maybe not trying something that I would try because I wanted to make sure I could get the puck to someone else and then they could make a play.

“This year I feel like it's almost been a little bit more like, I have that confidence and I do belong here. I can make these plays. And subconsciously you just start making them and you don't even think about it, and then your game takes off to another level. I feel myself getting a little bit more confidence each game, each day, and it's slowly getting better.”