Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ PIT – 16:33 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Chad Ruhwedel’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 3:44 (16:16 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Kaprizov Gustavsson out week to week for Minnesota Wild

Kaprizov, Gustavsson out week to week for Wild
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 2

NHL Buzz: Okposo week to week with lower-body injury for Sabres
Ilya Samsonov goalie to take time away from Toronto Maple Leafs

Samsonov to use time away from Maple Leafs as 'physical and mental reset'
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
World Junior Championship 2024 schedule results TV info

2024 World Junior Championship schedule
2024 IIHF WJC roundup Day 8, January 2, 2024

World Junior Championship roundup: Perreault, U.S. reach semifinals
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
MacKinnon Matthews Hellebuyck name NHL 3 stars of month December 2023

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December
Connor Bedard named NHL rookie of month December 2023

Bedard of Blackhawks named NHL Rookie of the Month for December
Wild Ryan Hartman fined for high sticking Jets Cole Perfetti

Hartman fined maximum for actions in Wild game
NHL betting odds for January 2 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 2
Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Bill Brownridge discusses art love of hockey in Q&A

Brownridge discusses art, love of hockey in Q&A with NHL.com
Toronto Maple Leafs optimistic entering 2024

Maple Leafs taking ‘step in the right direction’ heading into 2024