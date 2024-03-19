Simon dies at 52, won Stanley Cup with Avalanche in 1996

Forward played 782 games for 8 teams during 15 NHL seasons

Chris Simon Washington Capitals

© Doug Pensinger/NHLI/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Chris Simon, who played 15 seasons in the NHL, died Monday. He was 52.

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (No. 25) of the 1990 NHL Draft, the forward played 782 regular-season games for the Quebec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild, and had 305 points (144 goals, 161 assists).

Simon had 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 75 Stanley Cup Playoff games and helped the Avalanche win the Cup in 1996. He also reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Capitals in 1998 and Flames in 2004.

"Chris was a great guy, a beloved teammate and an important part of our first championship season," Avalanche president and former teammate Joe Sakic said in a statement. "He was a really good hockey player who could score goals, was a big presence in the dressing room and was the first person to stand up and defend his teammates. Off the ice he was an unbelievable guy and a caring father, son, brother and friend. He will be sorely missed."

