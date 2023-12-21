‘Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle’ to launch Jan. 26 on Prime Video

Today, Prime Video revealed the official trailer and premiere date for the Amazon Original hockey documentary, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, produced in collaboration with NHL Productions. Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle launches on Prime Video on January 26, 2024.

Watch trailer HERE

Selected first in the 1993 NHL Draft, teenage hockey phenom, Alexandre Daigle, was positioned to be the saviour of the Ottawa Senators and the next great NHL superstar. Following a remarkable start and with all eyes on him, Daigle failed to live up to the unattainable expectations. Now, decades later, following a turbulent career on the ice, Daigle reflects on how he navigated the gap between people’s projections and his everyday existence, revealing the pressure and internal turmoil of not living up to the impossible hype.

Directed by Jay Nelson, the executive producers for Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle are Steve Mayer, Ross Bernard and Craig Axelrod for NHL Productions, and Gary Cohen. Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle joins sports content on Prime Video that includes Amazon Original documentaries Coach Prime, Kelce, and All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sportsnet on Prime Video Channels.

Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle joins the slate of Canadian Amazon Original series including, LOL: Qui rira le dernier?, The Kids in the Hall, The Lake, LOL: Last One Laughing Canada, Three Pines, and The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith. Since 2015, Amazon Studios has commissioned over 40 Amazon Original series and films in Canada, including The Man in the High Castle and Upload in British Columbia; The Boys, Reacher, and The Expanse in Ontario; Tales from the Loop in Manitoba; as well as parts of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Voyeurs in Quebec.

Prime members in Canada enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership, for just $9.99/month or best value $99/year. ESPN+ subscribers in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle on January 27, 2024 as part of the platform’s offering of original NHL content.