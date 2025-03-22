CHL notebook: Penguins prospect Howe blossoming after WHL trade to Calgary

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Tanner Howe has gotten a crash course on how to handle adversity this season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward prospect had to deal with his first trade and a disappointing finish at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but has managed to stay on the right track for a jump to pro hockey next season.

Howe was 10 games into his fourth full season with Regina of the WHL, and his second as captain, when he was traded to Calgary on Nov. 21.

After missing the WHL playoffs last season and struggling this season, Regina shifted into a rebuild and traded several older players, including Howe.

"It was definitely shocking," the 19-year-old said. "I had an idea that the team was kind of going through a bit of a rebuild. There was a couple trades before me. ... You have thoughts in your head, but you don't really expect it until it actually happens. It hit me pretty hard, but I was just super happy to come to a contender and such a great team like I am in Calgary."

Howe said he needed about 10 games to find his footing in an entirely new situation.

"There's definitely a bit of adjustment," he said. "I put my four years in Regina. My billets there, they're a really big part of who I was and stuff like that. It was a little bit of an adjustment moving here, much bigger city and stuff like that. Obviously the first couple games felt a little weird, but kind of after you play those first 10 games, you feel comfortable, you know everyone and you've made good connections with coaches, things like that. I'd say probably took a good 10 games."

Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza was able to lend his experience to the adjustment; during his four seasons in the OHL, he was traded twice.

"I think the biggest thing that I tried to share with him,” Spezza said, “is just not to go in and expect to be an impact player right away, or put too much pressure on yourself. When you go to a good team, which he went to, you'll find your way amongst that team. Just don't expect it to be easy. And he didn't. And I think that that's why he's been able to come out and now be on the other side of it and feel really good and be a big contributor."