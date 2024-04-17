Thompson, Golden Knights top Blackhawks to move into 3rd in Pacific

Makes 23 saves, Amadio scores for Vegas, which passes Los Angeles by 1 point

Recap: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights 4.16.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Logan Thompson made 23 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights moved into third place in the Pacific Division with a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Brayden McNabb, Michael Amadio and Nicolas Roy scored for the Golden Knights (45-28-8), who have won three in a row and moved one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles dropped to the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Vegas can clinch third place in the Pacific with a win in its final game Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks or a Kings loss in regulation against the Blackhawks.

Jason Dickinson scored, and Petr Mrazek made 34 saves for Chicago (23-52-5), which has lost five in a row.

McNabb gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 16:25 of the second period.

Amadio extended it to 2-0 at 7:13 of the third period. He stole the puck from Frank Nazar and roofed a wrist shot on the breakaway.

Dickinson cut it to 2-1 at 16:02, scoring on a netfront scramble off his own rebound.

Roy scored into an empty net at 18:24 for the 3-1 final.

