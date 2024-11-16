Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (6-10-1) at CANUCKS (8-4-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ilya Mikheyev -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Taylor Hall
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Canucks projected lineup
Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)
Status report
Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after blocking a shot in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; coach Luke Richardson said it isn't known how long Jones will be out. ... Allan will play in Jones' place after being scratched Wednesday. … Hall will be a healthy scratch; Richardson wants to get the forward some practice time after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL. ... Mikheyev takes Hall’s spot after being scratched the previous two games. … Vancouver changed three of its four forward lines, with Miller’s line the only one left intact; Sherwood and Garland swapped spots, as did Joshua and Heinen. … Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman who “tweaked something” in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said. … This will be Silovs' first start since Oct. 30 and second since Oct. 15.