Blackhawks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLACKHAWKS (6-10-1) at CANUCKS (8-4-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ilya Mikheyev -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Taylor Hall

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Canucks projected lineup

Pius Suter -- J.T. Miller -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (undisclosed), Brock Boeser (upper body), Derek Forbort (lower body), Thatcher Demko (lower body)

Status report

Jones, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after blocking a shot in a 3-1 loss at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday; coach Luke Richardson said it isn't known how long Jones will be out. ... Allan will play in Jones' place after being scratched Wednesday. … Hall will be a healthy scratch; Richardson wants to get the forward some practice time after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL. ... Mikheyev takes Hall’s spot after being scratched the previous two games. … Vancouver changed three of its four forward lines, with Miller’s line the only one left intact; Sherwood and Garland swapped spots, as did Joshua and Heinen. … Juulsen replaces Desharnais, a defenseman who “tweaked something” in a 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, coach Rick Tocchet said. … This will be Silovs' first start since Oct. 30 and second since Oct. 15.

