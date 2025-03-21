Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-40-9) at BLUES (35-28-7)

3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN, TVAS

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno

Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon

Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser

Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy

Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Status report

Dach is day to day after the forward hyperextended his elbow during a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Maroon is expected to play after being a healthy scratch Thursday. ... Sundqvist had a maintenance day Friday, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he will be available to play. ... St. Louis will dress the same 18 skaters it has used the past seven games.

