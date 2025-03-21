Blackhawks at Blues projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (20-40-9) at BLUES (35-28-7)
3 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN, TVAS
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ilya Mikheyev -- Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Nick Foligno
Joe Veleno -- Ryan Donato -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Lukas Reichel -- Patrick Maroon
Alex Vlasic -- Wyatt Kaiser
Ethan Del Mastro -- Connor Murphy
Alec Martinez -- Artyom Levshunov
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, TJ Brodie, Louis Crevier
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Colton Dach (elbow)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)
Status report
Dach is day to day after the forward hyperextended his elbow during a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. ... Maroon is expected to play after being a healthy scratch Thursday. ... Sundqvist had a maintenance day Friday, but Blues coach Jim Montgomery said he will be available to play. ... St. Louis will dress the same 18 skaters it has used the past seven games.