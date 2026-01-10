Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (18-19-7) at PREDATORS (20-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Connor Bedard -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Teuvo Teravainen -- Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Matt Grzelcyk

Stanislav Berezhnoy

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Spencer Knight (illness), Arvid Soderblom (illness), Louis Crevier (illness)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; Mikheyev, goalies Knight and Soderblom and Crevier, a defenseman, each missed a a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday because of illness. ... Berezhnoy was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Marchessault, a center, will miss his 11th consecutive game.