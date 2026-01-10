Blackhawks at Predators projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (18-19-7) at PREDATORS (20-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Connor Bedard -- Oliver Moore -- Nick Lardis
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Teuvo Teravainen -- Colton Dach -- Nick Foligno
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Matt Grzelcyk
Stanislav Berezhnoy
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Frank Nazar (face), Spencer Knight (illness), Arvid Soderblom (illness), Louis Crevier (illness)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov - Matthew Wood
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
The Blackhawks’ lineup may involve game-time decisions because of an illness affecting the team; Mikheyev, goalies Knight and Soderblom and Crevier, a defenseman, each missed a a 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Friday because of illness. ... Berezhnoy was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Marchessault, a center, will miss his 11th consecutive game.