Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ EDM – 8:35 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Chicago

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Edmonton

Explanation: Video review determined that the actions of the offensive player, Edmonton’s Viktor Arvidsson, caused Chicago’s TJ Brodie to contact Petr Mrazek and impaired his ability to play his position prior to Arvidsson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “If a defending player has been pushed, shoved, or fouled by an attacking player so as to cause the defending player to come into contact with his own goalkeeper, such contact shall be deemed contact initiated by the attacking player for purposes of this rule.”