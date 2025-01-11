Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Kane, who played 16 seasons with the Blackhawks to start his NHL career and won three Stanley Cup championships with them, faced Chicago for the third time.

Lucas Raymond and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (19-18-4). Cam Talbot made 12 saves.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, and Petr Mrazek made 23 saves for the Blackhawks (14-26-2). Connor Bedard had an assist to extend his point streak to a career-high nine games.

DeBrincat gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 4:26 of the first period, beating Mrazek from above the right hash marks after a pass from Kane.

Ryan Donato tied it 1-1 at 10:56, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Bedard in the right circle. Bedard has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) during his point streak.

Raymond put Detroit ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 41 seconds of the second period, with assists going to DeBrincat and Kane.

Andrew Copp pushed it to 3-1 at 5:00 of the third period, scoring from the bottom of the left circle off a pass from Erik Gustafsson to end a 12-game goal drought. Kane got his third assist on the play.

Albert Johansson gave Detroit a 4-1 lead at 7:07, scoring his first NHL goal after a backhand pass from Raymond.

Teravainen cut it to 4-2 at 10:16, then scored again with Mrazek pulled for the extra attacker to bring the Blackhawks within 4-3 at 17:06.

Marco Kasper scored into an empty net at 18:21 for the 5-3 final.