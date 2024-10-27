Stars hang on, hand Blackhawks 4th straight loss

“We did a lot of good things. I think the game didn’t feel as good as it probably could have because of the last 10 minutes. They had a couple of goals there and made it close,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “On the other end, I thought [their goalie] made some big saves. I thought we could have had five or six [goals], but we were pretty good tonight and deserved to win. That’s what we did.”

Evgenii Dadonov and Jamie Benn also scored, and Miro Heiskanen had two assists for Dallas (7-2-0). Jake Oettinger made 22 saves.

“I still think we have more to give sometimes,” Dallas forward Logan Stankoven said. “Even tonight, kind of on and off. Goalies have been great, defense has been great. It’s nice to have that record, but we know we can push for more.”

Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato scored, and Patrick Maroon had two assists for Chicago (2-6-1), which has lost its past four games. Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

“We've got to find ways to generate offense that's not off the rush. It's getting pucks in, generate offense below the top of the circles, create those second and third opportunities, create that shooting mentality, shoot and scramble. We're not doing enough of that,” Maroon said. “In the third period, we did and we got results off of it. We were close to tying it up, but obviously wasn't good enough."