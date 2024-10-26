Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (2-5-1) at STARS (6-2-0)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, Victory+

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie

Drew Commesso

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith

Injured: None

Status report

Chicago did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. … Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Soderblom not playing Friday due to illness, Commesso could make NHL debut. … Isaak Phillips, a defenseman, was reassigned to Rockford on Friday. … Bourque will play for Dallas after being a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

