Blackhawks at Stars projected lineups
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall -- Philipp Kurashev -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson – Ryan Donato
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Wyatt Kaiser -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- T.J. Brodie
Drew Commesso
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Andreas Athanasiou, Joey Anderson, Arvid Soderblom
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Mathew Dumba
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Oskar Back, Brendan Smith
Injured: None
Status report
Chicago did not hold a morning skate after a 3-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday. … Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. With Soderblom not playing Friday due to illness, Commesso could make NHL debut. … Isaak Phillips, a defenseman, was reassigned to Rockford on Friday. … Bourque will play for Dallas after being a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.