Blackhawks at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-12-1) at HURRICANES (13-3-2)
8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lines
Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Oliver Moore -- Anton Frondell -- Frank Nazar
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Ryan Donato
Cole Smith -- Jordan Greenway -- Dillon Boucher
Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Andrew Mangiapane
Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)
Status report
Korchinski, a healthy scratch the past four games, will replace Del Mastro on defense. … Nikishin will make his season debut on Saturday after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on Oct. 25. He was a restricted free agent. … Staal, who has missed the past 12 games, was on the ice with the Hurricanes at the morning skate for the first time since his injury on Oct. 10. He remains on injured reserve.