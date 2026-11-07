Blackhawks at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-12-1) at HURRICANES (13-3-2)

8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lines

Roman Kantserov -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Oliver Moore -- Anton Frondell -- Frank Nazar

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Ryan Donato

Cole Smith -- Jordan Greenway -- Dillon Boucher

Alex Vlasic -- Ian Cole

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Kevin Korchinski -- Sam Rinzel

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Ethan Del Mastro, Andrew Mangiapane

Injured: Bowen Byram (upper body), Patrick Kane (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jordan Martinook

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Alexander Nikishin

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Juuso Valimaki, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf)

Status report

Korchinski, a healthy scratch the past four games, will replace Del Mastro on defense. … Nikishin will make his season debut on Saturday after signing a one-year, $3 million contract on Oct. 25. He was a restricted free agent. … Staal, who has missed the past 12 games, was on the ice with the Hurricanes at the morning skate for the first time since his injury on Oct. 10. He remains on injured reserve.