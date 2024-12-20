Blackhawks at Flames projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (12-19-2) at FLAMES (15-11-7)

4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy

Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: None

Status report

Jones, who has missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, "should be good to go but we'll see [Saturday]," Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said Friday. ... Murphy did not practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play. ... Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 12. ... The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Mrazek, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday, could start for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. ... Wolf is likely to start for Calgary. ... Lomberg and Pospisil did not practice Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.