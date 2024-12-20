Blackhawks at Flames projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (12-19-2) at FLAMES (15-11-7)
4 p.m. ET; SN1, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Joey Anderson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Nolan Allan -- Connor Murphy
Kevin Korchinski -- TJ Brodie
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Louis Crevier, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Craig Smith (lower back), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyson Barrie, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: None
Status report
Jones, who has missed 16 games because of a right foot injury sustained Nov. 14, "should be good to go but we'll see [Saturday]," Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said Friday. ... Murphy did not practice Friday because of maintenance but is expected to play. ... Smith was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 12. ... The Blackhawks assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Mrazek, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday, could start for the first time since sustaining a groin injury Dec. 7. ... Wolf is likely to start for Calgary. ... Lomberg and Pospisil did not practice Friday because of maintenance but are likely to play.