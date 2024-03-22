Ducks blank Blackhawks, end 7-game losing streak

Alex Killorn scored two goals, and Brett Leason had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (24-43-3), who scored more than two goals for the first time in 10 games and recorded their first shutout of the season.

Arvid Soderblom made 21 saves for the Blackhawks (19-46-5), who had won three of five, including a 7-2 win against the Ducks on March 12.

After a scoreless first period in which Anaheim was outshot 13-7, the Ducks scored three times in the second to take a 3-0 lead.

Killorn gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 3:10 when he tipped in a shot from defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.

Leason made it 2-0 at 9:34 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle after entering the Chicago zone with speed.

Killorn extended the lead to 3-0 at 18:26 with a wrist shot from the right circle for his second goal.

Frank Vatrano scored his 30th goal of the season with a wrist shot from the right circle during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:31 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

Ducks rookie forward Leo Carlsson was helped off ice and left the game at 15:46 of the second period after making knee-to-knee contact with Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic.

Carlsson, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was in his third game back after missing eight with an upper-body injury. He also missed 10 games from Dec. 23-Jan. 15 with a knee injury and the first two games of the season with a lower-body injury sustained in training camp.