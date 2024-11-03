Blackhawks at Ducks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-7-1) at DUCKS (4-4-2)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Blackhawks projected lineup
Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato
Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou
Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Ducks projected lineup
Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom will start for the first time since Oct. 19 after Mrazek made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Mrazek has started the past six games. ... Brodie is expected to return after Phillips played 11:13 in his season debut against the Kings.