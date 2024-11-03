Blackhawks at Ducks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (4-7-1) at DUCKS (4-4-2)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Blackhawks projected lineup

Philipp Kurashev -- Connor Bedard -- Ryan Donato

Taylor Hall -- Nick Foligno -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev -- Jason Dickinson -- Teuvo Teravainen

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Nolan Allan -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Isaak Phillips, Andreas Athanasiou

Injured: Alec Martinez (right groin), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Ducks projected lineup

Robby Fabbri -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Trevor Zegras -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Soderblom will start for the first time since Oct. 19 after Mrazek made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Mrazek has started the past six games. ... Brodie is expected to return after Phillips played 11:13 in his season debut against the Kings.