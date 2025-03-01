Blackhawks at Ducks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-35-7) at DUCKS (26-25-7)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Blackhawks projected lineup

Andreas Athanasiou -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Colton Dach

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Ethan Del Mastro -- Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic -- Alec Martinez

Connor Murphy -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (upper body)

Suspended: Trevor Zegras

Status report

The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Foligno and Kurashev, each a forward, is day to day; each was injured a 7-5 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and missed practice Friday. ... Athanasiou and Kaiser, a defenseman, each was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Athanasiou practiced on the top line with Bedard and Bertuzzi, and Kaiser rotated on the third pair with Murphy and Brodie. ... Defenseman Nolan Allan was returned to Rockford on Friday. ... Gibson will return and start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks reassigned goalie Oscar Dansk to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Zegras, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in a 5-4 overtime loss on Feb. 23.