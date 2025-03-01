Blackhawks at Ducks projected lineups

BLACKHAWKS (17-35-7) at DUCKS (26-25-7)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Blackhawks projected lineup
Andreas Athanasiou -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Landon Slaggert -- Frank Nazar -- Colton Dach
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Ethan Del Mastro -- Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic -- Alec Martinez
Connor Murphy -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Laurent Brossoit (knee), Jason Dickinson (lower body), Nick Foligno (back), Philipp Kurashev (hand)
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (upper body)
Suspended: Trevor Zegras
Status report
The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Foligno and Kurashev, each a forward, is day to day; each was injured a 7-5 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday and missed practice Friday. ... Athanasiou and Kaiser, a defenseman, each was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Athanasiou practiced on the top line with Bedard and Bertuzzi, and Kaiser rotated on the third pair with Murphy and Brodie. ... Defenseman Nolan Allan was returned to Rockford on Friday. ... Gibson will return and start after being unavailable the past three games because of an upper-body injury. ... The Ducks reassigned goalie Oscar Dansk to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Zegras, a forward, will serve the final game of his three-game suspension for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen in a 5-4 overtime loss on Feb. 23.