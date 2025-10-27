Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sharks center, Mammoth forward Cooley, Devils center Jack Hughes earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 26.

FIRST STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini led the NHL with 5-5—10 in four games to power the Sharks (2-5-2, 6 points) to their first two wins of the season. He scored once in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders Oct. 21. The 19-year-old Celebrini then notched 3-2—5, including the primary assist on Will Smith’s overtime winner, in a 6-5 victory against the New York Rangers Oct. 23. It marked Celebrini’s second career five-point performance (also April 9, 2025 at MIN: 3-2—5), making him the fourth player in League history with multiple such outings before turning 20. The others: Wayne Gretzky (5x), Dale Hawerchuk (2x) and Bryan Trottier (2x). Celebrini added an assist on San Jose’s lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils Oct. 24 before finishing the week with 1-2—3, capped by his second career overtime tally (also Nov. 18, 2024 vs. DET), in a 6-5 triumph versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 26. Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft and a finalist for the 2024-25 Calder Memorial Trophy (25-38—63 in 70 GP), places third in the League with 6‑9—15 through nine total appearances this season. Only four other teenagers in NHL history have posted as many points through their first nine games of a given campaign: Trottier (6-12—18 in 1975-76 w/ NYI), Gretzky (5-11—16 in 1980-81 w/ EDM), Sidney Crosby (6-9—15 in 2006-07 w/ PIT) and Elias Pettersson (9-6—15 in 2018-19 w/ VAN).

SJS@NYR: Celebrini dazzles with five points in Sharks' OT win

SECOND STAR – LOGAN COOLEY, C, UTAH MAMMOTH

Cooley ranked second in the NHL with 5-3—8 in four contests to propel the Mammoth (8-2-0, 16 points) to a perfect week as they extended their winning streak to a franchise-record seven games dating to Oct. 15. He was held without a point in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 21, but rebounded with a career-best 3-1—4 – including his second hat trick (also March 28, 2024 vs. NSH) – in a 7-4 triumph over the St. Louis Blues Oct. 23. Cooley followed that with 2-1—3, his eighth career three-point performance, in a 6-2 win versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 25 before picking up the primary assist on the tiebreaking goal in a 3-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets Oct. 26. The 21-year-old Cooley – the third overall pick from the 2022 NHL Draft – owns 7-4—11 through his first 10 outings of 2025-26, with his seven goals one off the League lead shared by Jack Hughes, Shane Pinto and Mark Scheifele (all w/ 8).

UTA@STL: Cooley jumpstarts Mammoth offense with natural hatty in 1st

THIRD STAR – JACK HUGHES, C, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Hughes (5-1—6 in 4 GP) matched Celebrini and Cooley for the League lead in goals as the Devils (8-1-0, 16 points) moved to the top of the NHL standings by stretching their winning streak to eight games dating to Oct. 11. He registered his third career hat trick in a 5-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 21. Hughes, who did not record a point in a 4-1 win versus the Minnesota Wild Oct. 22, then collected the primary assist on the decisive goal in a 3-1 victory against the San Jose Sharks Oct. 24 before closing the week with a pair of goals (including his ninth career overtime winner) in a 4-3 decision versus the Colorado Avalanche Oct. 26. The 24-year-old Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NHL Draft, is tied for first place in the NHL with eight goals through nine total appearances this season (8‑4—12).

COL@NJD: Hughes buries the overtime winner to push Devils' win streak to eight

