State Your Case: Cartoon characters best suited to rule MultiVersus NHL Face-Off rink

Batman vs. Superman. On ice. Representing the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche. Does it get any better than that?

When you add in Wonder Woman, Bugs Bunny, Velma, Shaggy, Fin the Human and Steven Universe, then yes, it does get better.

The eight legendary and beloved Warner Bros. Discover characters will be going head-to-head against each other in the first-ever MultiVersus NHL Face-Off on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET; truTV).

The animated presentation of Avalanche at Golden Knights will use the NHL’s innovative NHL EDGE tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real time, featuring the characters of the MultiVersus video game alongside avatars of the NHL’s biggest stars -- including Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar of the Avalanche against Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault of the Golden Knights, among others. The ice rink for the alternate telecast will be dynamic and incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy’s E.D.G.E.

The teams were selected on Sunday with Shaggy, Batman, Bugs Bunny and Wonder Woman ending up on the Golden Knights, and Superman, Velma, Steven Universe and Finn the Human representing the Avalanche.

But which team is more prepared to win? That’s the question in front of NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and NHL.com Tracey Myers in the this edition of State Your Case.

Price: Is this really a question? I mean, the Avalanche have Superman on their side, and I don’t mean Nathan MacKinnon, I mean the actual Man of Steel. He alone could take down the Golden Knights team. He is the brawn and the other three characters are the brains. We all know Velma is the only reason the Mystery Inc. gang ever solved anything, and Finn has the patience to deal with his dog, Jake, so he could be a staunch defender, and Steven Universe is such a kind-hearted soul, I can see him setting up Superman for goal after goal after goal. Now, Bugs Bunny may pull out an exploding hockey puck or may even try to get his hands on some kryptonite, and Batman may have some tricks in his utility belt (Bat shot blocker, maybe), but with Superman on the Avalanche’s side, they can’t lose.

Myers: Oh heck yes, this is a question. As you said, Superman has that kryptonite; aka, unlike MacKinnon, he has a weakness. But I digress. This is about the Golden Knights and you better believe I’ll take them and their cast of cohorts. I never bet against Bugs Bunny. We’ve seen the clips, the rabbit can play any sport, and various positions at that. Sure, Shaggy isn’t the brainiest fella on the team but he finds a way to get things done, even without recognizing it, so I’m counting on him for the puck luck part of this one. Wonder Woman could play some goal with those Bracelets of Submission. If they’re impervious to fire and bullets, just think of how handy they’ll come in for knocking pucks out of harm’s way. Oh, and Batman. I mean, we’ve got Batman: shifty, stealth, physically exceptional Batman. He can fly, literally if need be! And Robin’s not there to slow him down. Yeah, I’m liking my team, Bill.

Price: I have to admit, Bugs scares me a bit. I mean, we’ve seen him defeat monsters, gangsters, witches and world-class hunters like Elmer Fudd, but Shaggy, Batman and Wonder Woman are no match for the Avalanche quartet. Let’s go head to head. Superman vs. Batman: A guy with super human strength vs. a rich guy with a lot of gadgets. Edge: Superman. Velma vs. Shaggy: Again, Velma is smart while Shaggy could be distracted by a plate of churros. Edge: Velma. Steven Universe vs. Wonder Woman. If you know Steven at all, he’s dealt with White Diamond, Yellow Diamond and Blue Diamond -- three powerful women -- and had no issues. Plus, he has his dad’s cool van. Wonder Woman’s invisible plane is useless indoors. Edge: Steven Universe. The way I see it, the Avalanche will put Superman at the point and have him fire pucks faster than a speeding bullet at the net. And before you know it, Jinkies! Velma and Steven are deflecting the shots in. Again, Bugs Bunny worries me, but the matchup of Bugs vs. Finn won’t tilt the game in Vegas’ favor. Still, it will be fun to watch.

Myers: OK, I’ll probably have to give Velma the edge on Shaggy. I really have no recourse on that, since Scooby isn’t there to keep him on the straight and narrow. Past that, I’m biased and I’m still giving my team the edge. You made my argument for Bugs: he’s pretty much undefeated, regardless of his opponent. I mean he played every position in a baseball game to beat the Gashouse Gorillas, getting to the top of the Umpire State Building for the crucial catch. It’s not leaping a tall building in a single bound but it’s effective nonetheless. Speaking of Superman, Batman is smart as a whip and knows how to handle himself in a fight, even without the gadgets. He’ll know not only the right places to score goals, but also how to find open teammates in no time. And no offense to Steven, but no diamond compares to Wonder Woman. And in conclusion, I’m borrowing her Lasso of Truth to use on you: Just admit it, I’m right. Let the awesome game begin!