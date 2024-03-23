Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ WSH – 8:48 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined Carolina’s Evgeny Kuznetsov impaired Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Brent Burns’ goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

