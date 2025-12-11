Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

HURRICANES (18-9-2) at CAPITALS (18-9-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Garin Bjorklund

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev

Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Carrier did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Carlson will be a game-time decision after missing the past three games because of an upper-body injury. … The Capitals announced that Leonard, a forward, suffered a shoulder injury from a hit by Jacob Trouba in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, and his projected recovery time is approximately 3-4 weeks. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard also has facial injuries, but no head injury. … Goaltender Lindgren took part in the morning skate and is progressing.