Hurricanes at Capitals projected lineups

HURRICANES (18-9-2) at CAPITALS (18-9-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Brandon Bussi
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Garin Bjorklund
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Bogdan Trineyev
Injured: Charlie Lindgren (upper body), Ryan Leonard (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Carrier did not take part in the morning skate but is expected to play. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Carlson will be a game-time decision after missing the past three games because of an upper-body injury. … The Capitals announced that Leonard, a forward, suffered a shoulder injury from a hit by Jacob Trouba in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, and his projected recovery time is approximately 3-4 weeks. Coach Spencer Carbery said Leonard also has facial injuries, but no head injury. … Goaltender Lindgren took part in the morning skate and is progressing.