Vejmelka makes career-high 49 saves, Utah Hockey Club defeats Hurricanes

Nick Bjugstad scored twice, and Michael Kesselring had two assists for Utah (7-6-3), which won for the fourth time at home this season (4-2-1).

Martin Necas scored for Carolina (11-4-0), which has lost two of three after winning eight straight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves before he was replaced by Spencer Martin (two saves) at 7:11 of the third period.

Utah scored three goals in a 2:19 span in the third period to take the lead.

Jack McBain put Utah ahead 2-1 at 5:09 with a tap-in at the left post off a cross-crease pass from Kesselring, who picked up the puck in the neutral zone, split the defense as he drove to the net and fed McBain.

Mikhail Sergachev made it 3-1 at 7:11 with a snap shot from the high slot.

Bjugstad pushed it to 4-1 at 7:28, stuffing in a rebound in the slot after a shot from Kesselring.

After his team took the three-goal lead, Utah forward Michael Carcone was assessed a minor penalty for instigating and a major for fighting, resulting in a seven-minute power play for the Carolina. Vejmelka helped Utah hold on with a series of big saves during the man-advantage.

Bjugstad gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 17:55 of the first period, finding a loose puck in front of the net and scoring his first goal of the season with a one-timer.

Necas answered to tie it 1-1 at 10:04 of the second period with a power-play goal, scoring a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Shayne Gostisbehere.