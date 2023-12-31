Aho stays hot, Hurricanes edge Maple Leafs

Timothy Liljegren had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 25 saves for the Maple Leafs, (17-10-7), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of their past six (1-4-1).

"Frustrations are a useless emotion," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I don't get caught up in that. We just got to keep playing and keep going. Guys played a good game. It's a tough back-to-back (Toronto lost 6-5 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday) against a very good team that doesn't give you an inch out there. Our guys were right there. It's another game that can go either way."

The Maple Leafs were 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-4 on the penalty kill.

"It was a tight hockey game, and I thought we played pretty well, especially at even strength," Toronto captain John Tavares said. "Special teams was big tonight. We were on the wrong end of it. Every point matters. In general, not a great week for us, only coming up with a point and not coming out of the (holiday) break the way we wanted to. Important to regroup, get back to work and know we got to bounce back and continue to build our game and obviously get the results that we need."

Bunting put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 2:24 of the first period with a power-play goal, one-timing a pass from Aho, who was behind the net.

Bunting was playing his first game in Toronto since signing a three-year contract with the Hurricanes on July 1.

"Any time you are able to get a quick goal there, you build some confidence going into the game, but obviously this one was special coming back home and coming back to the old team," Bunting said. "I wanted to be an impact player right off the start, and I think I did that."