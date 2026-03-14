Hurricanes at Lightning projected lineups

HURRICANES (41-18-6) at LIGHTNING (40-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile
Injured: Dominic James (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Emil Lilleberg (facial fracture)
Status report
Gostisbehere is likely to miss his fourth straight game, but the defenseman is expected to return soon. ... Paul and Cernak each will return; Paul missed 11 games with a lower-body injury and Cernak missed two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Lightning assigned forward Connor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday.