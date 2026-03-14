Hurricanes at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

HURRICANES (41-18-6) at LIGHTNING (40-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile

Injured: Dominic James (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Emil Lilleberg (facial fracture)

Status report

Gostisbehere is likely to miss his fourth straight game, but the defenseman is expected to return soon. ... Paul and Cernak each will return; Paul missed  11 games with a lower-body injury and Cernak missed two games with an upper-body injury. ... The Lightning assigned forward Connor Geekie to Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

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