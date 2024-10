Hurricanes at Blues

HURRICANES (2-1-0) at BLUES (3-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Jack Roslovic -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: None

Injured: Riley Stillman (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Mathieu Joseph

Nathan Walker -- Radek Faksa -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

P.O. Joseph -- Matthew Kessel

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Alexey Toropchenko (lower body), Alexandre Texier (upper body), Oskar Sundqvist (knee)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. ... Kochetkov could start after Andersen made 25 saves Friday. ... Leddy, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game. ... Toropchenko, a forward, is day to day. ... Hofer will make his second straight start after he made 34 saves and had an assist in a 1-0 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Thursday.