Crosby lifts Penguins to shootout victory against Hurricanes

Alex Nedeljkovic made 23 saves for the Penguins (15-13-3), who have won four of five.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves, and Teuvo Teravainen scored for the Hurricanes (17-12-4), who are 3-0-3 on a six-game point streak and have lost three of four past regulation.

Crosby scored in the second round of the shootout. Nedeljkovic made saves on Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teravainen.

Crosby put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 8:51 of the first period, his fourth goal in the past four games. Rickard Rakell sent a spinning backhand pass to the right of the crease, where Crosby chipped it in glove side.

Martin Necas came close to tying it at 13:42 of the second, shooting off the left post on a rebound.

Teravainen tied it 1-1 at 14:52 with a sharp angle shot that went in off the skate of Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. Teravainen ended a nine-game goal drought.

Pittsburgh was 0-for-5 on the power play, including a 4-on-3 at 3:46 of overtime.

Crosby had a chance to win the game when Kochetkov made a sprawling pad save with 28 seconds left in overtime. He then hit the post on a slap shot seconds later.