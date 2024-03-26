Hurricanes at Penguins

HURRICANES (45-20-7) at PENGUINS (30-30-10)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jack Drury -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Spencer Martin, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Jesper Fast (undisclosed)
Penguins projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Emil Bemstrom -- Jeff Carter -- Sam Poulin
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Jack St. Ivany
Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Fast, a forward, practiced Monday for the first time since being injured March 19, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Poulin was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. ... Acciari is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Carter and Graves each could return; Carter will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury and Graves will be available to play after missing two games for personal reasons. ... Nedeljkovic is expected to start after making 21 saves in 50:46 on Sunday; he was replaced by Jarry for 10:05 in the third period after a collision with Avalanche forward Casey Mittelstadt.