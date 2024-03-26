Hurricanes at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

HURRICANES (45-20-7) at PENGUINS (30-30-10)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jack Drury -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Spencer Martin, Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Jesper Fast (undisclosed)

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Emil Bemstrom -- Jeff Carter -- Sam Poulin

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Jesse Puljujarvi, Jack St. Ivany

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Noel Acciari (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. ... Fast, a forward, practiced Monday for the first time since being injured March 19, but is expected to miss his fourth straight game. ... Poulin was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday. ... Acciari is week to week after being injured during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. ... Carter and Graves each could return; Carter will be a game-time decision after missing three games with an upper-body injury and Graves will be available to play after missing two games for personal reasons. ... Nedeljkovic is expected to start after making 21 saves in 50:46 on Sunday; he was replaced by Jarry for 10:05 in the third period after a collision with Avalanche forward Casey Mittelstadt.

