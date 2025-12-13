Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (19-9-2) at FLYERS (16-9-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Defensemen York and Ristolainen each participated in the Flyers' morning skate but neither is expected to play; Ristolainen had surgery to repair a tendon rupture in his right triceps on March 26 and has not played since March 11 of last season.