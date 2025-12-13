Hurricanes at Flyers projected lineups

HURRICANES (19-9-2) at FLYERS (16-9-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSP

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Jalen Chatfield

Alexander Nikishin -- Joel Nystrom

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly, Frederik Andersen

Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Ty Murchison -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (upper body), Cam York (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Saturday. … Defensemen York and Ristolainen each participated in the Flyers' morning skate but neither is expected to play; Ristolainen had surgery to repair a tendon rupture in his right triceps on March 26 and has not played since March 11 of last season.