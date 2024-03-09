Hurricanes score 3 in 3rd, surge past Devils

Evgeny Kuznetsov, acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Friday, finished with two shots in 13:00 of ice time in his debut for the Hurricanes, his first game since Jan. 27. The 31-year-old forward entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program on Feb. 5 before being cleared to resume practicing March 2.

"I haven't skated for like 50 days, something like that, but in this situation, I didn't need any motivation," Kuznetsov said. "There was a lot of energy, a lot of motivation, the legs were there, the head was there. I just had to combine them together because I've been out of hockey for a little while.

"I felt very comfortable inside of the team, the guys were very supportive, the coaches ... everything was good."

Martin Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (38-19-6), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.

"I thought a real difference in the game was our penalty kill," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I thought there was a chance there when they got the 4-on-3 (in the third period) for a minute-and-a-half, and I don't know if they really got a real good look. When they did, Kochetkov made the saves, so that was probably the game."

The Hurricanes finished 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, allowing just one shot on goal.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier scored, and Nico Daws made 22 saves for the Devils (31-29-4), who have lost four of five.

"It's one of those tight-knit games where a mistake is going to be the difference," Daws said.

Necas gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 12:28 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the point through a screen after a pass by Teravainen from the outside of the right face-off circle.