Hurricanes at Kings projected lineups

HURRICANES (4-0-0) at KINGS (1-3-1)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Mark Jankowski

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Anze Kopitar (foot), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Kopitar, a center, is week to week after being struck by a puck during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Laferriere will center the first line after Danault played there in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, is participating fully in practice and likely will make his season debut during a five-game road trip that begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Kuemper practiced Saturday but will miss his second straight game.