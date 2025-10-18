Hurricanes at Kings projected lineups

HURRICANES (4-0-0) at KINGS (1-3-1)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Charles Alexis Legault, Mark Jankowski
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Samuel Helenius
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Mikey Anderson -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Anze Kopitar (foot), Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Kopitar, a center, is week to week after being struck by a puck during a 4-3 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Monday. … Laferriere will center the first line after Danault played there in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. … Perry, a forward, is participating fully in practice and likely will make his season debut during a five-game road trip that begins at the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Kuemper practiced Saturday but will miss his second straight game.