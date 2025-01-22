Kotkaniemi scores twice, lifts Hurricanes past Stars 

Martin Necas had two assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 22 saves for Carolina (29-16-3), which has won three in a row, including 4-3 in overtime against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

“He had three or four [big saves]. Really, it was the same story as last night, where you've got a guy all alone in front and he was able to shut it down for us,” Brind’Amour said of Kochetkov. “That's the position. We talk about it over and over and over. If our guy can be better than the other guy at the other end, we're usually in good shape.”

Thomas Harley scored, and Jake Oettinger made 17 saves for Dallas (29-17-1), which has lost three of its past four games.

“I think both teams were great defensively. They just got a [bad] bounce to go their way,” Oettinger said. “I think in that circumstance it’s just a bad bounce. I don’t know what we did to deserve that, but we’ve had a couple of those go our way too, so that’s just how it goes sometimes.”

Kotkaniemi put the Hurricanes ahead 1-0 at 17:07 of the second period when he scored on a snap shot from the top of the right face-off circle. Dallas defenseman Nils Lundkvist failed to clear the puck, which Necas recovered before spotting Kotkaniemi on a cross-ice pass.

“We knew that they play a hard game. There's not a lot of room and they're obviously one of the top teams for a reason,” Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns said. “After the second period, shots were [13-11 in favor of Carolina]. It seemed a little more exciting, a little more back-and-forth than that, but we knew they're a very detailed team, obviously. Pete [DeBoer] takes control of a team and gets them dialed in, so we expected that.”

Harley tied it 1-1 at 10:11 of the third, stuffing in a backhand in the crease after Wyatt Johnston drove through the right circle and deked around Kochetkov before finding Harley in front.

“They play their system really well. It’s tough to create any offense on it, so when you do, you have to capitalize,” Harley said. “If you want to score goals, you go to the front with your stick on the ice. [Johnston] made a great play and I just had to bang it in.”