Hurricanes at Blue Jackets projected lineups

HURRICANES (22-13-1) at BLUE JACKETS (15-16-6)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jack Roslovic
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- William Carrier
Eric Robinson -- Tyson Jost -- Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Riley Stillman
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee), Jack Drury (hand), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. ... The Blue Jackets are expected to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fourth straight game.